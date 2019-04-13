Obituary Print Edna A. (Reno) Martin (1921 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Edna A. Martin, 97, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Osprey Lodge in Tavares, Florida.She was born Aug. 15, 1921, in Kane, the daughter of Roy and Lucille Williams Reno. She married Rollin E. "Pepper" Martin on June 27, 1943, at Grace United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on March 18, 2010.Mrs. Martin is survived by three children, Myrna (Ted) Tomlin of Eustis, Florida, Rollin "Tuck" (Patti) Martin of O'Fallon, Missouri, and Larry (Linda) Martin of Jacksonville; nine grandchildren, Philip Martin of Dallas, Texas, Sandra (Cal) Westover of Michigan, Julie (Mike) Fender of Maitland, Florida, Suzanne (Jim) Steckel of Greenfield, Matt Martin of Alton, Jeff (Stephanie) Martin of Belleville, Doug (Kim) Tomlin of Midlothian, Virginia, Catherine (Scott) Strobbe of O'Fallon, Missouri, and Elizabeth (fiancé, Logan Taylor) Martin of Fort Wayne, Indiana; six stepgrandchildren, Jamie, Jodie, Jearrie Jo, Jeff, Teresa and Joe; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two sisters, Carroll (Jack) Woods of Belleville and Barbara Smith of Springfield; one brother, Keith Reno of Carrollton; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one infant son, Richard Deleanor Martin; one grandson, Michael Martin; one sister, Emma Spencer, and five brothers, Louis Reno, Darrel Reno, Elmer Reno, Ronnie Reno and Stanley Reno (surviving wife, Dorothy of Rolla, Missouri).Mrs. Martin was a registered nurse, working for 23 years as a nurse supervisor at Jacksonville State Hospital. She was an accomplished seamstress and also knitted countless sweaters, afghans and baby blankets for family members. She and her husband, Rollin, enjoyed maintaining a beautiful lawn and flowers on their farm.Mrs. Martin was a member of Literberry Women's Club, Jacksonville Women's Club, Home Extension, Bunco and Democratic Women's Club. She enjoyed her dog, Charlie, and cat, Addie, and especially enjoyed keeping up with her family on Facebook.A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to PAWS. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Funeral Home Williamson Funeral Home

1405 Lincoln Avenue

Jacksonville , IL 62650

