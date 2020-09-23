Edna I. Stubblefield, 86, of Jacksonville and formerly of Meredosia died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Aperion Care Capitol in Springfield.

She was born Oct. 30, 1933, in Old Berlin, the daughter of Ralph and Esther F. Ambrose Sitton. She married Donald R. Stubblefield on June 1, 1990, in Meredosia, and he preceded her in death on March 31, 1996.

She is survived by two sons, Robert A. (Jill) Wingler of Witt and Richard L. Wingler of Jacksonville; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Sitton; and sister, Bertha Gray.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Meredosia, with burial at Oakland Cemetery. Because the pandemic and understanding that only 50 people can be in the funeral home at one time, a walk-through visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial gifts are suggested to Meredosia Rescue Squad. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.