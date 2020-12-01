Edna "Pie" Natemeyer, 73, of Concord passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital.

She was born March 17, 1947, in Wakena, Kansas, the daughter of Alfred and Geraldine Bach Osborn. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Raymond Osborn; her husband, Robert Natemeyer; and a son, Rusty Turner. She is survived by her partner in life and crime, Roger Gregory; sons Hank (Leann) Turner, Raymond Turner and Chris Fisher; brothers, Walter (Gayla) Osborn and Richard (Patricia) Osborn; a sister, Mary Beets; six grandchildren, Dakota Turner, Camey Fisher, Zach Millikan, Raymond Turner Jr., Russell Corder and Regan Corder; three great-grandchildren, Dawson Castleberry, Elliott Corder and Margot Corder; granddogs, Blaze and Turbo; and several nieces and nephews.

Her greatest joys in life came from her family and friends, and the animals she cared for over the years. In her younger years, she was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing bingo and card games with her friends and family. Pie was beloved by all who knew her and the sun will not shine as brightly without her here.

Her family also wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Passavant Area Hospital for everything they did for her in her final days.

Cheers in heaven, Pie.

Because of pandemic restrictions that limit how many people can be in the funeral home at one time, a public walk-through visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A memorial service will be March 17, 2021, at Oakland Cemetery in Meredosia. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.