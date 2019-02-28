Obituary Print Edward Charles Bramley (1954 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book





He was born on Nov. 23, 1954. He attended Chesterfield Grade School and Carlinville High School. Ed was a proud member of the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a painter by trade and painted for Mahan Painting for more than 35 years. Earlier in his career he painted Walmart stores and Fast Stops around the United States. After retiring as a commercial painter, he was a bartender at Mahan's Wildside. He enjoyed people and good conversation. He never met a stranger. He was an avid music enthusiast and listened to all varieties of music, including classic rock and the blues. He loved being outdoors. After his diagnosis, he would sit on his front porch with his dog, Baby, and tend to his rose bushes. They were a source of great pride for him.



He was the son of Horace J. and Vera F. Bramley of Chesterfield, who preceded him death. His oldest brother, Wayne (Melinda), also preceded him in death.



He is survived by his partner, Beth Heimlich; and his children, Angel, Shane, Travis and Lacee. He also is survived by his sister Evelyn (Edwin) Hewitt; his sister Jeannie Arnett; his brother, Bill Bramley; and his sister Judi Bivin.



A celebration of Ed's life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mahan's Wildside in Alexander. A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family.

