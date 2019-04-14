Edward E. Baldwin Sr., 76, of Jacksonville, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
He was born Oct. 19, 1942, the son of William Crutchfield and Mary Frances Baldwin. He married Mary Williams Moore on Aug. 21, 2010, in Jacksonville and she survives.
He is also survived by four sons and one daughter, Eddie Baldwin Jr. (Mindy Wyatt) of Jacksonville, Carl Moore (Crystal Davis) of South Bend, IN, Heather Kroush (Jamie Berkley) of Jacksonville, William (Krystal) Kroush of St. John, KS, and Andrew Kroush of Springfield; grandchildren, Eddie Baldwin III, Bianka Baldwin, A.J. Underwood, Kennedy Jennings, Victoria Miller, Delshawn Moore, Ali Kroush, Ona Kroush, Zay Kroush, Nova Kroush and Jace Kroush; great-grandchildren, Riah Baldwin, Tyshone Miller, Savane Moore and Rikey Moore; two sisters, Freddie Mae Garrett of Colorado Springs, CO, and Charlotte Anne Davis of Bloomington; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father; his mother and father who raised him, Mary Frances and Fred Davis; and one brother, Bobby Joe Baldwin.
Mr. Baldwin attended Jacksonville High School and was a standout athlete. He worked at Freesen Inc. in Bluffs, Jacksonville School District #117, Our Saviour School and Routt Catholic High School, and the City of Jacksonville. Genie never knew a stranger. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and loved his dogs, Runt and Spike. He especially loved his family.
A funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. The family will meet friends 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Mary Moore. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 14, 2019