Edward Eugene Martin of Eureka, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Victorian Gardens Senior Living in Eureka.
He was born July 28, 1926, at home in Roodhouse, the son of Claude and Ollie Walker Martin. Parental grandparents were Harry and Alice Elliott Martin. Maternal grandparents were Edward and Anna Wagstaff Walker. His first wife, Aradelle Marshall Martin; his second wife, Geneva Ballard Alred Martin; a sister, Joyce Martin Sheets; and a great-granddaughter all preceded him in death.
He is survived by a son, Stanley (Rhonda) Martin of Ellisville, Missouri; two daughters, Debra (Jerry) Brockman of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Beth (Mark) Grateke of Washington, Missouri; and a sister, Donna Martin Thurston of St. Charles, Missouri. There are seven grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.
Mr. Martin graduated in 1944 from Roodhouse High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He graduated in 1949 from Truman State University and in 1952 from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.
During his working years, Mr. Martin was employed by the University of Missouri in Columbia; Moorman Manufacturing Co. in Quincy; Commercial Solvents Corp. in Terre Haute, Indiana; Central Soya Co. in Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Ralston Purina Co. in St. Louis, from which he retired in 1984 as laboratory director. He also was a licensed real estate broker in both Missouri and Alabama.
Mr. Martin enjoyed gardening, painting, genealogy and being with his family and friends. He authored four chronological autobiographies. He believed in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. His body will be interred with military honors at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the . Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 22, 2019