JERSEYVILLE - Edward John Richter, 89, of Jerseyville, formerly of Kampsville, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11 a.m. to St. Anselm's Catholic Cemetery in Kampsville where military graveside rites will be conducted by Jerseyville American Legion Post 492.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 14, 2019