VIRGINIA — Edwin Christian "Chris" Cota, 58, formerly of Virginia, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

He was born Dec. 7, 1961, in Mexico, the son of Dr. Alberto Antonio Cota and Carol Anne Snow Cota.

He is survived by one brother, Albert Anthony "Tony" Cota of Ensenada, Mexico; a nephew, Brian (Nikki) Cota of Phoenix; a niece, Natalie Cota of Houston, Texas; and uncles and aunts, the Rev. Edwin and Kathy Snow of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Herbert and Linda Snow of Virginia. Chris was raised in the home of Herb and Linda, along with their children, Sarah Fanning of Virginia, Susan Fowler of Frisco, Texas, and Wes (Kelly) Snow of Virginia. He also is survived by two half-brothers and a half-sister. He was preceded in death by his mother and his father.

Chris was a 1980 graduate of Virginia High School, where he excelled as an athlete. He then graduated from Fort Lewis Community College in Durango, Colorado. As a young man, Chris enjoyed raising cattle. He loved the Lord, music and singing. He had a kind disposition and was most concerned about other people's well-being.

A graveside funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Memorials are suggested to the Springfield Ronald McDonald House or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.