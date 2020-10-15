1/1
Edwin Christian "Chris" Cota
1961 - 2020
VIRGINIA — Edwin Christian "Chris" Cota, 58, formerly of Virginia, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

He was born Dec. 7, 1961, in Mexico, the son of Dr. Alberto Antonio Cota and Carol Anne Snow Cota.

He is survived by one brother, Albert Anthony "Tony" Cota of Ensenada, Mexico; a nephew, Brian (Nikki) Cota of Phoenix; a niece, Natalie Cota of Houston, Texas; and uncles and aunts, the Rev. Edwin and Kathy Snow of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Herbert and Linda Snow of Virginia. Chris was raised in the home of Herb and Linda, along with their children, Sarah Fanning of Virginia, Susan Fowler of Frisco, Texas, and Wes (Kelly) Snow of Virginia. He also is survived by two half-brothers and a half-sister. He was preceded in death by his mother and his father.

Chris was a 1980 graduate of Virginia High School, where he excelled as an athlete. He then graduated from Fort Lewis Community College in Durango, Colorado. As a young man, Chris enjoyed raising cattle. He loved the Lord, music and singing. He had a kind disposition and was most concerned about other people's well-being.

A graveside funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Memorials are suggested to the Springfield Ronald McDonald House or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Walnut Ridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Virginia Chapel - Virginia
102 S. Cass St.
Virginia, IL 62691
(217) 452-3031
7 entries
October 14, 2020
So sorry to here of his passing
Edgar Webb
October 14, 2020
Sending my condolences to the Cota and Snow families. On occasion over the years, I would run into Chris in Springfield. No matter what, he always asked about my family and wished us all well. In loving memory of a wonderful person, I will always remember Chris' terrific smile, his sense of humor and his friendship.
Cynthia Knight
Friend
October 14, 2020
We enjoyed knowing Chris as he grew up. Our prayers for your family.
Marvin & Evelyn Losey
Friend
October 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, may God surround you with his love. Reg.
Reginald Jokisch
October 14, 2020
Todd and I both absolutely loved Chris. Sincere condolences to all of Chris’ family and friends. Chris was a great person and a brave warrior during his life. Love and miss you all.
Troy Anderson
Friend
October 14, 2020
He was one Redbird I Loved Cherring for!! Blessings to all!
Fly high my sweet friend!!
Kandy Smith/ Horrer
Classmate
October 14, 2020
Tony, Sarah, Herb & Linda... and all, so very sorry to hear of Chris’s passing. He was always so sweet and kind. I never saw him without a smile. Sending prayers.
Debbie Pettit
Friend
