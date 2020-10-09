1/1
Edwin Lyle Bell
1924 - 2020
BEARDSTOWN — Edwin Lyle Bell, 95, of Virginia died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Heritage Manor.

Lyle was born Oct. 11, 1924, in Cass County, the son of Albert Elmer and Cora Evelyn Bell.

He is survived by brothers, Dale Bell (wife, Ruby), Jerry Bell (wife, Mary), Frank Bell, Donald Bell (wife, Trish) and David Bell, all of Virginia; two sisters, Betty McClure of Virginia and Gloria Sweatman (husband, Dennis) of Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Elmer Jr. Bell, James Lee Bell and William "Buddy" Bell; and two sisters, Josephine Harris and Evelyn Lucille Bell.

He worked as a bartender at Lakewood Supper Club and later at Virginia Country Club for 15 years. He later retired from Oscar Mayer in Beardstown in 1987.

He served in the Army during World War II in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. He was a member of Beardstown Elks Lodge #1007 for 65 years and a lifetime member of the VFW in Jacksonville.

He was very helpful taking his friends to their appointments whenever they needed a ride. He enjoyed attending the Bell reunion every year and spending time with Joe and Linda Stinson and their family. You could find him most afternoons and evenings playing solitaire at the Elks and watching members come and go.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown. Burial will be at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Visitation will be from noon Monday until the time of the services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Elks Lodge #1007. Condolences can be sent to the family at sagerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Sager Funeral Home
OCT
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Sager Funeral Home
