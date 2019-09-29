Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Memorial service 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Jacksonville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edwin V. Hewitt, 89, of Jacksonville, and formerly of Chesterfield, died Saturday morning, Sept. 21, 2019, at his home in Jacksonville.



He was born Oct. 21, 1929, in Chesterfield, the son of Vonly Edwin and Ella Clardy Hewitt. He married Evelyn L. Bramley on June 8, 1952, and she survives.



He is also survived by two daughters, Beverly Jean Britton of Roscoe and Edwina Louise (Tom) Spread of Muscatine, Iowa; two grandchildren, Austin Thomas (Mayu) Spread of Novato, California and Kelly Elizabeth (Michael) Rushford of Muscatine, Iowa; two great-grandchildren, Ajay Rushford and Kanoa Spread; three sisters, Grace (late husband, Harold) Huyear and Frances "Tim" (late husband, Earl) Wiles, both of Carlinville, and Merry Ione (late husband, Elmer) Lynn of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Gale Marie Garrett; and two sisters, Marie Snidle and Betty Starkweather.



Mr. Hewitt was one of the last graduates of Chesterfield High School and attended classes at Illinois College. Edwin served honorably in the United States Army transporting troops in training. He then went to work for Miller's Mutual Insurance Company in Alton, Morrow Brothers in Rockbridge and Greenfield, and finally, he held many titles while working his way up the ladder at The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company in Jacksonville, where he stayed until his retirement more than 30 years later. Mr. Hewitt was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville where he served as an usher. He was a Mason, Shriner and a member of the Royal Order of Jesters. Edwin was an avid golfer, always closely following and looking up to his favorite pro, Arnold Palmer.



Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends at the church following the service. Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at Edwin V. Hewitt, 89, of Jacksonville, and formerly of Chesterfield, died Saturday morning, Sept. 21, 2019, at his home in Jacksonville.He was born Oct. 21, 1929, in Chesterfield, the son of Vonly Edwin and Ella Clardy Hewitt. He married Evelyn L. Bramley on June 8, 1952, and she survives.He is also survived by two daughters, Beverly Jean Britton of Roscoe and Edwina Louise (Tom) Spread of Muscatine, Iowa; two grandchildren, Austin Thomas (Mayu) Spread of Novato, California and Kelly Elizabeth (Michael) Rushford of Muscatine, Iowa; two great-grandchildren, Ajay Rushford and Kanoa Spread; three sisters, Grace (late husband, Harold) Huyear and Frances "Tim" (late husband, Earl) Wiles, both of Carlinville, and Merry Ione (late husband, Elmer) Lynn of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Gale Marie Garrett; and two sisters, Marie Snidle and Betty Starkweather.Mr. Hewitt was one of the last graduates of Chesterfield High School and attended classes at Illinois College. Edwin served honorably in the United States Army transporting troops in training. He then went to work for Miller's Mutual Insurance Company in Alton, Morrow Brothers in Rockbridge and Greenfield, and finally, he held many titles while working his way up the ladder at The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company in Jacksonville, where he stayed until his retirement more than 30 years later. Mr. Hewitt was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville where he served as an usher. He was a Mason, Shriner and a member of the Royal Order of Jesters. Edwin was an avid golfer, always closely following and looking up to his favorite pro, Arnold Palmer.Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends at the church following the service. Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close