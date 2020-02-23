Dr. Effie Neva Hunt, 97, of Jacksonville and formerly of Terre Haute, Indiana passed away early Friday morning, Feb. 21 at Heritage Health, surrounded by family.

She was born June 19, 1922 in Waverly the youngest daughter of the late Abraham Luther and Fannie Ethel Ritter Hunt.

Surviving is a niece, Nancy Zulauf of Waverly.; nephews, William Neuman (Anna) and James Neuman (Sue) all of Waverly; a step-nephew, Larry Bowns (Theresa) of Goreville; and several great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Albert Hunt, Eunice Neuman and Mildred Groves; a niece, Linda Love; and a great-great nephew, Derek Dewitt.

She graduated in 1940 from Waverly High School and earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from Mac Murray college for Women in 1944, her Master of Arts Degree from the University of Illinois in 1945, and her Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Illinois in 1950. She completed post-graduate studies at Columbia University in New York in 1953 and, under the Fulbright grant, she traveled to London and completed post-graduate studies at University College, University of London in 1949-1950.

Dr. Hunt was Professor of Literature at Indiana State University from 1963 and served as Dean Emerita at the College of Arts and Sciences since 1987. Dr. Hunt loved to travel throughout the world and especially loved England. Other than travel, her hobbies included a love of books, corresponding with friends and family with cards and letters and visiting whenever she could. She was very family oriented and loved getting together with family on the holidays.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will be in Waverly East Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Waverly American Legion or Waverly Rescue Squad both c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires, 349 Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be left to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.