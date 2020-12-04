1/1
Eileen Mae (Blackburn) White
WINCHESTER — Eileen Mae (Blackburn) White, 97, of Mount Sterling and formerly of Winchester passed away early Thursday morning, Dec. 3, 2020, at Heritage Health in Mount Sterling.

She was born May 10, 1923, in Scott County, the daughter of Curt and Nellie Schaeffer Blackburn. She married Donald L. White on Oct. 19, 1942, in Winchester, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 17, 2010.

Eileen was a full-time mother, grandmother, aunt and great-grandmother, and a member of Grace Baptist Church..

Surviving are her children, Richard Jay (wife, Alice) White of Blue Springs, Missouri, Rebecca Ellen (husband, Jim) Fisher of Downs and Lloyd Allen (wife, Libby) of Mount Sterling; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Donald Lee Jr.; three brothers, Paul, Buell and Keith Blackburn; and two sisters, Leona McEvers and Glenna Louise Crane.

Private family graveside services will be held at Glasgow Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
