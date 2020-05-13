Elaine Clara (Becker) Hanson passed away peacefully at her home in Jacksonville on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born Jan. 15, 1927, to parents Clara (Prenzlow) and Leonard W. Becker in Juneau, Wisconsin. She married Percival L. Hanson on June 21, 1952, in Richland Center, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2014. She is survived by her children, Heidi Hanson of Columbia, Maryland, Holly Van Ness of Pekin, Ivy Hanson of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Andrew Hanson of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Katie and Sarah LePoer of Elkridge, Maryland, and Nevre, Summer Grace and Kate Anderson of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and many relatives in the area near the Becker family farm in Juneau. She was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and taught home economics in several high schools in Wisconsin. While teaching at Juneau High School in the early 1950s she and her husband were active with the local 4-H chapter as well as in farming on the family farm. While raising her family in Jacksonville she worked in various retail stores, taught Title 1 reading, and babysat for many families in the area, forming loving bounds with many of the children and parents. Among Elaine's hobbies were sewing, cooking, gardening and reading. She was involved with her children's activities, including leading Girl Scouts and teaching Sunday school at Grace United Methodist Church, where she was a member. In her later years she enjoyed the Christian Women organization and the Passavant Area Hospital volunteers and was active through 2019 in its Sewing Ladies Group. She loved playing cards and dominos with her family and friends. She was a homemaker at heart, creating a loving home for her children and her husband of 62 years. Elaine touched the lives and hearts of many people throughout her life and will be greatly missed by friends, children and grandchildren. Graveside services for the immediate family were Saturday, May 9, in Juneau. A memorial service will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or the Jacksonville Food Center at jaxfoodcenter.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 13 to May 14, 2020.