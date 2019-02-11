Obituary Print Elda Jean Chambers (1929 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Elda Jean Chambers, 89, of Jacksonville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville.



She was born December 17, 1929 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Della A. and Carrie Lee Booth Gresham. She married James H. Chambers on January 21, 1953 and they recently celebrated their 66th anniversary.



She is survived by her husband, Jim; three children, Diana Watson of Carterville, Debra "Debi" Vanderpool of Springfield, and Stephen Chambers of Jacksonville; six granddaughters, Shelby Koontz, Carrie Mitchell, Nicki Vanderpool, Chelsea Vanderpool, Whitney Vanderpool, and Kelsey Chambers; three great granddaughters, Isabella Mitchell, Sierra Mitchell, and Bailey Koontz; a sister, Letha Poore of Griggsville; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Alfred and Ardell Gresham; and two sisters, Velma Carroll and Geraldine Booth.



Jean was a 1948 graduate of Kampsville High School and worked part-time for Cater-Vend Inc. of Jacksonville. Her full-time vocation was that of a devoted wife, mother, and grandma. She was a dedicated member of the Jacksonville Church of Christ. An avid bowler and crossword puzzle solver, Jean's special passion was reserved for time spent with her family.



Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at the Jacksonville Church of Christ with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery, south of Bluffs. The family will meet friends at the visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorial gifts are suggested to Jacksonville Church of Christ or Passavant Hospital Foundation. Condolences may be sent online at www.buchanancody.com. Funeral Home Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel

