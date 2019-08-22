SPRINGFIELD — Eleanor M. Brickey, 94, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
She was the daughter of William and Gladys Sparks. She married Allen Brickey on May 23, 1942, in Springfield. She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Allen Brickey Jr.; and a sister, Nadine Hedrick.
Eleanor was a homemaker and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses-Auburn Congregation.
She is survived by her sons, David (Judith) Brickey and Curtis (Jean) Brickey; a daughter-in-law, Donna Brickey; five grandchildren, Brenda (Doug) Brown, Brian (Amy) Brickey, Brad (Jeanna) Brickey, Melissa Dolan and Matt (Sarah) Brickey; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her best friend, Cheryl Raye.
A service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home in Springfield, James Welch officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Hospice, Jehovah's Witnesses-Auburn Congregation, Animal Protective League or Ronald McDonald House.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 22, 2019