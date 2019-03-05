Obituary Print Eleanore Louise (Van Ormer) Anthony Clark (1924 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Eleanore Louise Anthony Clark, 95, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away very peacefully while holding the hands of her son Thomas and Marsha on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.



She was born March 1, 1924, in Camden, the daughter of Ralph and Irene De Jaynes Van Ormer. She is survived by her husband, Thomas J. Clark of Hannibal. She previously was married to H.E. "Bud" Anthony, who died in 1976.



Survivors include children, Ronald (Tina) Anthony of Phoenix, Arizona, James Anthony of Tucson, Arizona, and Thomas Anthony (companion, Marsha Groce) of Jacksonville; stepdaughters, Barbara Bishop, Sharon (Vance) Moore and Vesta Lloyd, all of St. Charles, Missouri; a daughter-in-law, Joanne Anthony of Green Valley, Arizona; grandchildren, Lindsay Whitehouse (companion, Jake Gardner) of Idaho and Thomas (Jaime) Clark and Tara Bishop, both of Missouri; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Aaron Whitehouse; a grandson-in-law, Jason Whitehouse; her sisters, Caroline Trimble and Marjorie "Madge" Klickna; and brothers-in-law, Charles Trimble, John Klickna and Kenneth Feidler.



Eleanore grew up in Browning and graduated from Browning High School, Class of 1941; Beardstown High School in 1942; and Springfield Memorial School of Nursing in 1946, becoming a registered nurse. In 1981, at the age of 57, she graduated Magna Cum Laude from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor of Science degree in vocational education. At the time of her retirement, Eleanore was a nurse manager at Scottsdale Memorial Hospital in Scottsdale, Arizona.



She served in 1985 as technical national chairman of the V.I.C.A. U.S. Skills Olympics for Nurses Assistants. She received the Outstanding Service Award in Health Occupations Educators for the State of Arizona and was a member of numerous professional organizations.



While in Arizona, Eleanore was a member of Valley Presbyterian Church in Paradise Valley, Arizona, and enjoyed being a member of the Back-Stage Crew for the Stage Brush Theater in Scottsdale.



After her retirement, she and Tom were married and moved to Jacksonville. She enjoyed family and friends, especially neighbors who gathered to play croquet or have coffee together. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading and walking each morning with the family dog. Moving to Hannibal, Missouri, meant moving into the Mississippi Flyway, and that meant a great many birds and squirrels visited Tom's feeders. Bird watching had always interested her and here she saw a number of birds for the first time. Most exciting for her were the pileated woodpeckers that visited and the beautiful bald eagles that glided overhead. A few days before her passing, Eleanore was able to enjoy watching the migration of hundreds of snow geese just outside of Hannibal with her son Thomas and Marsha, a thrilling memory for her.



A celebration of her life will be at noon Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Locust Grove Cemetery in Philo. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

