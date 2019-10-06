Elgin Hershel Wells, 99, a longtime Jacksonville resident currently living in Pearland, Texas, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
He was born Jan. 26, 1920, in West Plains, Missouri, the son of Milton F. and Laura Williams Wells. He was married to Thelma Florence, and she preceded him in death in 1968.
He is survived by his son, Dr. Elgin Eugene (Carolyn) Wells Sr. of Pearland, Texas; one grandson, Elgin E. Wells Jr. of Houston, Texas; one granddaughter, Lauren (Brian) Jackson of Pearland, Texas; and four great-grandchildren, Alexis Wamba, Brendon Wamba, Cort Jackson and Brooke Jackson, all of Pearland, Texas.
Mr. Wells was a graduate of Jacksonville High School. He then served in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of World War II. He was a longtime employee of the Jacksonville Country Club, and was a 32nd Degree Mason. In the 1940's and 1950's, he sang with the Spiritual Harmonizers, performing on Sunday mornings on WLDS.
The family will meet friends 1-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A graveside service will follow at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the . Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 6, 2019