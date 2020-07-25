1/1
Elijah J. Caristi
2020 - 2020
ROODHOUSE — Elijah J. Caristi, a moment in our arms and a lifetime in our hearts, was born and received into Heaven on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was the son of Christopher S. Caristi and Lori A. Haselrud.

Surviving are his parents, Scotty and Lori of Roodhouse; siblings, Emmett and Everleigh Caristi; grandparents, Troy and Donna Johnisee, Joel Haselrud, Scott Caristi and Angie Brefeld; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private family service will be held. Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Daws Family Funeral Home, Roodhouse
202 West Franklin
Roodhouse, IL 62082
(217) 243-0444
