Elizabeth Anne Kelly, 56, of Jacksonville died Friday evening, May 24, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Jan. 15, 1963, in Pontiac, Michigan, the daughter of Jim and Nancy Stuart Larkin.
She is survived by her father; one son, Thomas Joseph (Jennie) Kelly of Jacksonville; one grandchild, Julian Kelly; two brothers, William (Diane) Larkin of Key West, Florida, and Michael Larkin of San Diego, California; and one niece and two nephews, Erin, Jimmy and Ethan. She was preceded in death by her mother.
Elizabeth was employed as a certified nursing assistant until her retirement in 2015. She was a faithful Christian and enjoyed knitting in her spare time.
The family will host a celebration of life gathering Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family. Condolences may be left online at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 2, 2019