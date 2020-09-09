GREENFIELD — Elizabeth Delephene "Del" Gustine, 86, formerly of Jacksonville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

Del was born in Athensville on Oct. 7, 1933, the daughter of Homer E. and V. Lodell Stone. She married Don A. Gustine in Greenfield, on June 28, 1952.

She is survived by Don, her husband of 68 years. Together, they were loving role models to their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Surviving are four children, Angie Homer (Mark) of Jacksonville, Stan (Becky) of Normal, Jill Lambert of Normal and Kim Clauson of Johnsburg. Her eight grandchildren are Whitney Barker (Chanse) of Payson; Andy Homer (Lauren) of Alexander; Adam Gustine (Ann) of South Bend, Indiana; Abby Larsen (Brian) of Bloomington; Madi and Grace Lambert of Jacksonville, Florida; and Jack and Cody Clauson of Johnsburg. Her great-grandchildren are Tate and Ella Barker; Josiah, Levi and Nina Gustine; and Micah Larsen; and her great-stepgrandchildren are Tyler and Lane Barker. She is survived by one brother, Wendel R. Stone; and was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Charles E. Stone.

Del graduated valedictorian from Greenfield High School in 1951. She enjoyed gardening, sports (Go, Cards!), and sewing, and was an excellent cook. She worked throughout the years as a secretary and bookkeeper, but the most important "job" for her was her family. She was the true matriarch, whose love and support for them was immeasurable.

Services will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home. Please plan to follow COVID-19-related regulations provided by Greene County Health Department. A private family burial at Rose Hill Cemetery west of Greenfield will follow services.

Memorials are suggested to Rosehill Cemetery and/or Ronald McDonald House in Springfield and may be left or mailed to Shields Bishop Funeral Home, 604 Walnut St., Greenfield, IL 62044. Please leave an online memory or condolence at shields-bishopfh.com.