Elizabeth Joan Fischbeck, 89, of Fort Collins, Colorado, and formerly of Jacksonville and Denton, Texas, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Columbine West Nursing Home in Fort Collins. She was born on Aug. 16, 1930, in Springfield, the daughter of Ralph Reel and Myrtle Bender Shewmaker. She married George D. Fischbeck of Roodhouse on Aug. 7, 1954, and he survives. She also is survived by a son, Stuart (Julie) Fischbeck of Fort Collins; three grandchildren, Emma, Carlos and Noah Fischbeck, all of Fort Collins; and a brother, Robert Eugene Shewmaker. Elizabeth was a graduate of Illinois College, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree. She taught in Roodhouse and at Richwoods High School in Peoria for several years. Elizabeth volunteered with hospice in Jacksonville and was a longtime volunteer with the Pink Ladies at Flow Memorial Hospital in Denton. She also was an avid tennis player and enjoyed gardening, exercising and being outdoors. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Jacksonville. Memorial services will be at a later date in Jacksonville with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Franklin. Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Elizabeth Joan Fischbeck; they will be given to a charity at a later date. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family with local arrangements. Online condolences may be left at airsman-hires.com.

Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
