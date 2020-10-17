GREENFIELD — Elizabeth Kay Elliott, 77, of Greenfield passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her sister's home in Jacksonville.

She was born May 8, 1943, to Archie and Freda (Walker) Stuart, and they preceded her in death.

Surviving are her siblings, Eileen (Richard) Goode, Jim (Susie) Stuart, Betty (Richard) Gaige, and Ron (Marie) Stuart; and several nieces and nephews.

She retired from the book bindery in Jacksonville.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Because of the pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at a later date at Union Cemetery, north of Greenfield.

Memorials are suggested to PAWS, Union Cemetery or Memorial Home Hospice, care of Shields-Bishop Funeral Home, 604 Walnut St., Greenfield, IL 62044. Please leave a memory or online condolence at shields-bishopfh.com.