1/
Elizabeth Kay Elliott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GREENFIELD — Elizabeth Kay Elliott, 77, of Greenfield passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her sister's home in Jacksonville.

She was born May 8, 1943, to Archie and Freda (Walker) Stuart, and they preceded her in death.

Surviving are her siblings, Eileen (Richard) Goode, Jim (Susie) Stuart, Betty (Richard) Gaige, and Ron (Marie) Stuart; and several nieces and nephews.

She retired from the book bindery in Jacksonville.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Because of the pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at a later date at Union Cemetery, north of Greenfield.

Memorials are suggested to PAWS, Union Cemetery or Memorial Home Hospice, care of Shields-Bishop Funeral Home, 604 Walnut St., Greenfield, IL 62044. Please leave a memory or online condolence at shields-bishopfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield
604 Walnut St.
Greenfield, IL 62044
(217) 368-2202
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved