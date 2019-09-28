ASHLAND — Elizabeth Louise "Liz" Wallbaum, 72, of rural Ashland died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Springfield, Missouri.
She was born Sept. 19, 1947, in Springfield, the daughter of Ralph Russell and Margaret Jessie Kimberley Jones. She married James L. Wallbaum at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Ashland, and he survives.
She also is survived by three children, Todd (Tanya) Wallbaum, Lisa (John) Butler and Travis (Emily) Wallbaum, all of Ashland; four grandchildren, Natane, Chenoa, Sydney and Bailey; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Rosemary Elaine English.
Mrs. Wallbaum was a librarian and loved birdwatching. She was an avid Porta/A-C Central sports fan and especially loved watching her children and grandchildren play. She also was a talented crafter.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Ashland with burial at St. Augustine Cemetery, west of Ashland. The family will meet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, prior to the service, at the church. Memorials are suggested to Prairie Skies Public Library District. Buchanan and Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.
