Elizabeth M. Beranek, 85, of Jacksonville died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Prairie Village Healthcare Center in Jacksonville.

She was born Sept. 8, 1934, in Norfolk, Nebraska, the daughter of Theodore and Edna Uecker Petersen. She married Junior B. "Zeke" Beranek on March 29, 1958, in Omaha, Nebraska, and he survives.

She also is survived by two sons, Daniel Beranek of Springfield and Theodore (Deborah) Beranek of Urbana; four grandchildren, Aunna Beranek, Jonah Beranek, Joshua Hogan and Jacob Hogan; and one brother, Donald (Yvonne) Petersen of Apache Junction, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Leola Petersen; and one brother, Richard Petersen.

Mrs. Beranek attended Clarkson School of Nursing in Omaha, Nebraska, where she worked as a registered nurse following her graduation. She then worked for Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, Massachusetts, for a short time before joining Passavant School of Nursing in Jacksonville, where she worked as a nurse and instructor until she started her family. While in Northampton, Elizabeth enjoyed playing the violin in the Smith College Symphony and later was instrumental in the development of and an active volunteers for the Jacksonville Symphony Society. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Jacksonville and Morgan County Home Extension, and enjoyed sewing, needle point, weaving and reading. She also loved mornings spent visiting with friends at McDonald's.

Because of the pandemic and understanding that only 50 people can be in the funeral home at one time, a walk-through visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A graveside service will be at noon Monday, July 20, 2020, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. Memorials are suggested to Jacksonville Symphony Society or Faith Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.