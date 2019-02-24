Obituary Print Elizabeth Tankersley "Liz" Alred (1921 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Elizabeth Tankersley "Liz" Alred, 97, of Jacksonville passed away Friday morning, February 22, 2019 at Heritage Health in Jacksonville. She was born Sept. 24, 1921 in Patterson the daughter of Bert C. and Leila Linder Tankersley. She married Jack E. Alred of Roodhouse on July 26, 1947 in White Hall and he preceded her in death on July 30, 1997.



She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Gwen Alred of Middleburg, VA and four nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her sons, Stephen L. Alred and Daniel E. Alred and two brothers, William L. Tankersley and A. Clark Tankersley.



Liz attended Patterson Schools and graduated from White Hall High School in 1939 and Brown's Business College in Jacksonville in 1941. She worked as a secretary at White Hall Sewer Pipe and Stoneware Co. When she and Jack married they moved to Jacksonville where she worked in the office at J. Capps & Sons and Thomson Law Office from where she retired. She was a member of Central Christian Church and a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She served on the Board of Success Sixty at the Farmers State Bank & Trust Co. for many years. She was also an avid bridge player for over 50 years. She treasured her friends and family very much.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Central Christian Church.

