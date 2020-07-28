1/
Ellen K. Graham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HARDIN — Ellen K. Graham, 61, passed away at 3:45 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born on Aug. 8, 1958, in Alton, the daughter of Betty (Sprong) Webb of Hardin and the late Jesse Webb.

Ellen married Gregory Graham on June 26, 1982, in Hardin; they were inseparable for 38 years.

Ellen enjoyed spending time with her husband and their two dogs, whom she loved dearly. She also was an avid M&M's collector.

She is survived by three sisters, Samantha Williams of Alton, Sherry (Doug) Sills of Jacksonville and Jessie (Justin) Gaines of Chapin; two sisters-in-law, Rosie (Brian) Bone of Godfrey and Debbie (Matt) Noah of South Dakota; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Inez Webb; and a brother, William Webb.

A private family burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved