HARDIN — Ellen K. Graham, 61, passed away at 3:45 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born on Aug. 8, 1958, in Alton, the daughter of Betty (Sprong) Webb of Hardin and the late Jesse Webb.

Ellen married Gregory Graham on June 26, 1982, in Hardin; they were inseparable for 38 years.

Ellen enjoyed spending time with her husband and their two dogs, whom she loved dearly. She also was an avid M&M's collector.

She is survived by three sisters, Samantha Williams of Alton, Sherry (Doug) Sills of Jacksonville and Jessie (Justin) Gaines of Chapin; two sisters-in-law, Rosie (Brian) Bone of Godfrey and Debbie (Matt) Noah of South Dakota; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Inez Webb; and a brother, William Webb.

A private family burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at eliaskallalandschaaf.com.