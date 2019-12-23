Elmer Thomas "Tom" Long, 77, of Jacksonville, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
He was born Mar. 1, 1942, in Jacksonville, the son of Elmer and Elizabeth McManus Long. He married Toni Gould on Feb. 25, 1977, in Tlaxcala, Mexico, and they later divorced.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Toni Long of Jacksonville; two sons, T.J. Long of San Diego, CA, and Theo (Erin Kirby) of Champaign; two grandsons, Jackson and Samuel Long; one sister, Mary Dobbs of Jacksonville; one brother, John Long of Jacksonville; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Betty Morris; and two brothers, Bill Long Sr. (surviving wife Nancy of Jacksonville) and Richard Long.
Mr. Long was a 1960 graduate of Jacksonville High School and then attended Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. He then joined the U.S. Army and volunteered to go to Viet Nam, serving there in 1965-66 and earning a Purple Heart. Tom worked as a salesman at Warelubco, Inc. for nineteen years, retiring in 1998. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. and a member of AMVETS.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Barney's Pub in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the . The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 23, 2019