BEARDSTOWN — Elsie Naomi "Peachie" Buck, 94, of Beardstown passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

She was born July 1, 1925, in Beardstown, the daughter of Lee and Elsie Ilda Tribble Bolton.

She is survived by one son, Julian (Lynn) Buck of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; three grandchildren, James (Sara) Tyler of Houston, Texas, Sally (Mark) Hamer of Hudson, Ohio, and Ashley (Matt) Vratarich; five great-grandchildren, Samuel Vratarich, Jordan and Noelle Buck and Avery and Evelyn Hamer; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell and Robert Bolton; and two sisters, Marjorie Turner and Hilda Alice Bolton.

Mrs. Buck was a 1943 graduate of Beardstown High School and a member of St. Alexius Catholic Church in Beardstown. She served as township clerk in Beardstown for several years before working at Kline's Department Store, TG & Y and Walmart in Beardstown. Peachie loved to bake and enjoyed craftwork, especially sewing and crocheting.

A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Sager Funeral Home with burial at Beardstown City Cemetery. Family will meet friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Alexius Catholic Church or the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at sagerfuneralhome.com.