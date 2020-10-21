Elva E. Strickler, 95, of Jacksonville passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Mattoon.

She was born Jan. 3, 1925, in Time, the daughter of Alva and Lena (Blacketter) Ballenger. She married Virgil T. Strickler on Aug. 29, 1942, in Bowling Green, Missouri. After 64 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2007.

She is survived by two daughters, Madonna (husband, Larry) Hymes Of Neoga and Doris Strickler of Jacksonville; a son, Steven (wife, Karyn) Strickler of Thomson, Ga; five grandchildren, Cyndi (husband, Jeff) of Mattoon, Clint Hymes of Decatur, Matthew (wife, Ashley) Strickler of Auburn, Tiffany (husband, Eric) of Bentonville, Virginia, and Gregory Strickler (wife, Cassie) of Grand Junction, Colorado; two stepgrandchildren, Amy McCord and Ashley Dent, both of Georgia; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and four great-stepgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Leonard, Sidney and Leslie.

Elva was a member of Chapin Christian Church. She retired from Bound to Stay Bound after 25 years of employment. She loved watching the birds, gardening and watching the St. Louis Cardinals.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Chapin Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Chapin Christian Church. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.