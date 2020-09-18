1/1
Emersyn Rayne Lee
SPRINGFIELD — Emersyn Rayne Lee of Springfield went home into Jesus' arms at 11:39 p.m. Sept. 10, 2020, at St. John's Hospital, shortly after she was born. She is the daughter of Ryan and Kelle (Morrison) Lee.

She is survived by her parents; her adoring big sister, Ellyson Lee; grandparents, Brad and Linda Morrison of Quincy and Robert and Natalie Lee of Virginia; aunts and uncles, Michelle (Cris) Merta of West Lafayette, Indiana, Kristin (Brad) Adams of Quincy, Kelsey (Joel) Gardner of Olney, and Katie (Dylan) Holloway of Rock Falls; and cousins, Kinsley and Brynleigh Adams and Ava and Charlotte Merta.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Victoria Grace Lee.

A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at St. Agnes Catholic Church with the Rev. Daniel Bergbower officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. CDC protocol will be followed. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes School in memory of Emersyn Rayne Lee. Staab Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements. Share stories and photos at StaabObituary.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
