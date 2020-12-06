1/1
Emma Lou Lawrence
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Emma Lou Lawrence, 80, of Jacksonville, died Tuesday, Dec. 1 at her home.

She was born April 15, 1940, the daughter of Alexander and Savannah Kendrick McDaniel. She married M.C. Lawrence and he preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 2000.

She is survived by four sons and four daughters, Anthony James (Penny) McDaniel of Jacksonville, Larry (Norrise) Lawrence, Sr. of Springfield, Sandra (Sven) Lawrence-Brogren of Skokie, Rosemary Law of Jacksonville, Christopher (Stacy) Lawrence, Sr. of Springfield, Savannah Lawrence of Auburn, Fran Shaun Lawrence of Peoria, and Shamika (Charles) Caldwell of Belleville; twenty-five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and five brothers, and eight sisters. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard McDaniel; and one brother and one sister.

Mrs. Lawrence was a member of Mt. Emory Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the gospel choir. She was also an adoptive and Foster Care parent. She was artistic and loved collecting ceramics, decorating, arts and crafts, and cooking. Emma was a mother to everybody.

A graveside service will be held noon on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Jacksonville East Cemetery. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Jacksonville East Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

December 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Praying for comfort and peace in your minds and hearts all in the name of Jesus Christ
Bettie Berry
Acquaintance
December 6, 2020
So glad I talked to my friend a few weeks before her passing. I loss a great friend! Praying for strength for the Lawrence family.
Freddie Mae Garrett
Friend
December 6, 2020
Shamika, you and your family are in my prayers! Praying God's comfort and strength be with you all!
Zella Henderson
Friend
December 6, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Emma’s passing. Blessing to all the family!
Lottie Baldwin
Friend
December 6, 2020
Very sweet Lady. She will be dearly missed. Prayers for all her family and friends.
Michelle Fisher
December 6, 2020
Rest well Ms Emma. Prayers and condolences to the family.
Vera Slater-Dixon
Friend
December 6, 2020
Our Deepest Condolences to the family. May the Lord strengthen you all during this time. We all will miss her. But heaven has received another angel
Matt and Rachelle Fearson
Friend
December 6, 2020
So sorry to hear of Emma's passing, my husband and MC worked together for many years. Emma was always very sweet to me and my husband back in the day. God bless you all as you grief, and hold you in the palm of his hand.
Patricia Fluckey Buley
December 6, 2020
What a strong woman of God. She will be missed by family and, friends. Godspeed Miss Emma
Nicole Cropp
Friend
December 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cheri Mays
Family
December 6, 2020
You will be miss you are amazing and beautiful Ladies rest in heaven my Angel
Leola Walker
Friend
December 6, 2020
What a beautiful woman who raised a great daughter Sandi. May she rest in peace. My condolences to her family and friends
Kathy Roger
Acquaintance
December 6, 2020
Well done Mother God is pleased, you will be missed but take your rest and your crown of righteousness, Praying for you Sis Shameka & the entire family Sincerely, Sis. Tricia Peete
Tricia Peete
Friend
December 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Debbie Jones
Friend
