Emma Lou Lawrence, 80, of Jacksonville, died Tuesday, Dec. 1 at her home.

She was born April 15, 1940, the daughter of Alexander and Savannah Kendrick McDaniel. She married M.C. Lawrence and he preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 2000.

She is survived by four sons and four daughters, Anthony James (Penny) McDaniel of Jacksonville, Larry (Norrise) Lawrence, Sr. of Springfield, Sandra (Sven) Lawrence-Brogren of Skokie, Rosemary Law of Jacksonville, Christopher (Stacy) Lawrence, Sr. of Springfield, Savannah Lawrence of Auburn, Fran Shaun Lawrence of Peoria, and Shamika (Charles) Caldwell of Belleville; twenty-five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and five brothers, and eight sisters. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard McDaniel; and one brother and one sister.

Mrs. Lawrence was a member of Mt. Emory Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the gospel choir. She was also an adoptive and Foster Care parent. She was artistic and loved collecting ceramics, decorating, arts and crafts, and cooking. Emma was a mother to everybody.

A graveside service will be held noon on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Jacksonville East Cemetery. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.