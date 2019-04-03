ROODHOUSE — Enid R. Smith, 89, of Roodhouse passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.
She was born Oct. 12, 1929, in Fithian, the daughter of Ralph and Gladys Crim Fitch. Enid married A.V. Smith on Oct. 14, 1947, in Pawnee. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2000.
Surviving are a daughter, Amy (Steve) Parker of Roodhouse; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings Muriel Dawson of Fairbury and Mike Fitch of Kankakee. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Gail (surviving, Gene) Davis; a grandson, Cody Picou; and a sister, Ann Bedford.
Enid enjoyed crocheting, painting, playing the piano and cooking. She loved to babysit.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at mackeydaws.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 3, 2019