WHITE HALL — Ercil Duane Sanders, 88, of Jacksonville and formerly of White Hall passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 6, 1931, in Alsey, the son of John and Iva Coker Sanders.

He is survived by a brother, Basil Sanders of White Hall; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth, Haney and Marcel Sanders; and five sisters, Leola Leonard, Josephine Leonard, Garneta Watts, Doris Sanders and Pearl Leonard.

He served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. He worked for Illinois Tool Workers in Chicago for 20 years, retiring in 1994. Ercil was a member of Hillview Baptist Church. He enjoyed taking cruises to different places.

A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial at Glasgow Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Monday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Memorial Hospice. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.