Obituary Print Ercil Little (1928 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

FAIRVIEW — Ercil Little, 90, of Jacksonville passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.



He was born on Aug. 26, 1928, in Bluffs to Ezra and Clara (Parker) Little. They preceded him in death.



He married Betty Boston on Sept. 6, 1958, in Winchester. She preceded him in death in 2004.



He is survived by one son, Toby (Joyce Keefauver) Little of Jacksonville; two brothers, Darrell Little of Jacksonville and Dr. Bruce Little of Las Vegas; one sister, Arlene Northrop of Wood River; and one grandson, Nicholas Little.



Also preceding him in death were one daughter, Tracy Little; five brothers; and four sisters.



Ercil was a United States Army veteran serving in the Korean War. He retired as superintendent of Spoon River Valley Schools. He was a member of Fairview Reformed Church, Fairview American Legion, the VFW in Jacksonville and Jacksonville



Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Fairview Reformed Church. A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the church, with burial at Fairview Cemetery immediately following the service. Memorials may be made to Fairview American Legion or Fairview Fire Protection District.



