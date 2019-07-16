Guest Book View Sign Service Information Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 (217)-742-3219 Funeral 10:00 AM Winchester United Methodist Church Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINCHESTER — Esta Lou Hubbert slipped the bonds of this world on Monday, July 15, 2019, after 101 years of vibrant life.



Mrs. Hubbert — Esta Lou and, to many of us, our beloved Granny Lou — played an important part in countless lives. She will be missed dearly.



She was born April 7, 1918, in Scott County, the daughter of the late Allen G. and Irene Killam McCullough. She married Russell D. Hubbert in 1938. She attended country school and graduated from Winchester High School and MacMurray College.



She met life's challenges with grace and tenacity. She fondly and humorously recalled memories of beginning her teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse and enjoyed many years as an educator in Winchester and Jacksonville. During World War II, she traveled with her son Dean while her husband, Russell, trained as a naval officer before being shipped out. She was a dedicated caregiver to Russell as he battled cancer for many years before passing in 1986. She said goodbye to her younger son, Cory, in 1987, after he lost his battle with cancer. She faced adversity with pragmatism, and good fortune with abundant and contagious joy. She held her family and friends closely in her heart, and we felt the warmth of that embrace. She had a rare gift for conversation and compassion. She focused her attention in a way that made her companions feel like the most important thing in the world. She shared he own experiences with solicitude and aided many with her kindness and guidance. She was generous with her time and filled the lives of others with love and music. She was an amazing role model to many of her students, her grandchildren and countless others who were blessed to know her.



Preceding her in death were her husband, Russell; son, Cory; and two brothers, John and Allen McCullough.



Surviving are her son, Dean (Jean) Hubbert of Winchester; her daughter-in-law, Connie (Sid) Messamore of Jacksonville; seven grandchildren, Rusty (Cheryl) Hubbert of Evansville, Indiana, Don (Pam) Hubbert of Winchester, Jon (Denise) Hubbert of Altoona, Iowa, Christina Hubbert of Valparaiso, Indiana, Matt (Jen) Hubbert of Winchester, Cathy (Jake) Kollman of Winchester, and Sheri (Mike) Honzel of Bloomington; 13 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren, all of whom will treasure their memories of her.



