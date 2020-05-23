Or Copy this URL to Share

MOUNT STERLING – ESTHER BERNICE (CASTEEN) KLEINLEIN of Versailles, 95, died May 18 at home with family by her side. Due to the pandemic, a virtual memorial is planned. Services will be held at 11 a.m. central time on Thursday, May 28 and will be live-streamed on the funeral home website at hendrickerfuneralhome.com for viewing by family and friends. Burial is private, and will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Brown County, Illinois. The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling is assisting the family with the arrangements.

