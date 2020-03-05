Ethel Darlene Sills, 79, of Jacksonville passed away Monday afternoon, March 2, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born on Oct. 13, 1940, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Eldon and Clara Parrish Heitman, who preceded her in death. She married Raymond Sills on April 14, 1957, in Nauvoo. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2019.

Darlene is survived by four children, Doug (Sherry) Sills of Jacksonville, David (Tish) Sills of Vincennes, Indiana, Deborah Van Heest of Lorton, Virginia, and Becky (Joe) Camerer of Scottville; 10 grandchildren, Ross Mills, Taylor Fox and Steven Sills of Jacksonville, Monica Sills and David Sills of Vincennes, Indiana, Morrigan Van Heest and Lorrne Van Heest of Lebanon, Missouri; Paige (Ian) Cox of Auburn, Luke Camerer and Levi Camerer of Scottville. She is survived by one sister, Kathy (Clayton) Vermillion of Keokuk, Iowa; one brother, Chuck (Christy) Heitman of Fairgrove, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

For 20 years, Darlene supported her husband as an Army spouse traveling all around the world. After settling in Illinois, she worked for John Deere Life Insurance, formally known as Central National Life Insurance, before retiring in 1994. She remained active in the community and dedicated her life to the Community of Christ Church, where she served as an ordained minister.

Darlene was always giving back, helping wherever and whomever needed it. She enjoyed the many years she and her husband traveled abroad and spending time with her family.

A celebration of life will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home with family meeting with friends from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the funeral home. The burial of Ray and Darlene will immediately follow at Liberty Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be sent to Community of Christ Church. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.