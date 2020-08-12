Ethel Rebecca Mitchell, 103, of Jacksonville died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Jan. 13, 1917, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Roscoe and Buelah Wallace House. She was married to Richard Warren Mitchell Sr. and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by two sons and three daughters, Richard Warren Mitchell Jr. of Jacksonville, Mary Alice Daniels of Springfield, Elmer Howard (Zelda) Mitchell of Jacksonville, Anna Mae Williams of Jacksonville and Rochelle Annice Mitchell of Peoria. She also is survived by four generations of grandchildren; two sisters, Lucy Gardner of Jacksonville and Kathryn Lindsey of Detroit, Michigan; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Alfrieda Florence; four brothers, Percy Johnson, Eddie Gardner, George Gardner and James House; and five sisters, Ida Mae McPike, Barbara Myrick, Dora Ann Garrett, Mattie Jackson and Doretha House.

Rebecca was involved with the Illinois Foster Parents Association, America Legion Post #953, the America Heart Association, United Way, Board of Education Day Care Center and NAACP. She was a member of Mount Emory Baptist Church.

A funeral will be at noon Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. Because of the pandemic and understanding that only 50 people can be in the funeral home at one time, a walk-through visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required. Memorials are suggested to Mount Emory Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.