Ethel Rebecca Mitchell
1917 - 2020
Ethel Rebecca Mitchell, 103, of Jacksonville died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Jan. 13, 1917, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Roscoe and Buelah Wallace House. She was married to Richard Warren Mitchell Sr. and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by two sons and three daughters, Richard Warren Mitchell Jr. of Jacksonville, Mary Alice Daniels of Springfield, Elmer Howard (Zelda) Mitchell of Jacksonville, Anna Mae Williams of Jacksonville and Rochelle Annice Mitchell of Peoria. She also is survived by four generations of grandchildren; two sisters, Lucy Gardner of Jacksonville and Kathryn Lindsey of Detroit, Michigan; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Alfrieda Florence; four brothers, Percy Johnson, Eddie Gardner, George Gardner and James House; and five sisters, Ida Mae McPike, Barbara Myrick, Dora Ann Garrett, Mattie Jackson and Doretha House.

Rebecca was involved with the Illinois Foster Parents Association, America Legion Post #953, the America Heart Association, United Way, Board of Education Day Care Center and NAACP. She was a member of Mount Emory Baptist Church.

A funeral will be at noon Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. Because of the pandemic and understanding that only 50 people can be in the funeral home at one time, a walk-through visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required. Memorials are suggested to Mount Emory Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
AUG
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
Memories & Condolences

August 11, 2020
Although I did not know her, I met her daughter Anna Mae when I was welcomed into her home to help care for her husband several years ago. Thoughts and prayers to you Anna Mae and your entire family.






Jamette (Jamie) Teaney
Acquaintance
August 11, 2020
It was a pleasure getting to know miss Becky in the time I cared for her at the nursing home. She will be dearly missed. Prayers to the family.
Shannon Ingram
Acquaintance
August 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Pam Chandler
August 11, 2020
Don Woods sr.
August 11, 2020
Sadler miss
Rick and sandy Morris
Acquaintance
August 11, 2020
Pillar of society and mother to all.
Ronald Kidd
August 10, 2020
She was loved by many
Bridgette Trumbo
Friend
August 10, 2020
Ms. Beck you will surely be missed. I loved your stories and laughter. I remembered one day when I visited you at the nursing home. You asked me what you waiting on to go out that door. I said you want to go outside. Ms. Beck said no, I going with you so I can go home. I loved the fire in you. Rest well Ms. Beck.
Earnestine Berkley
Friend
August 10, 2020
Janet Davis
Friend
August 10, 2020
making those apple pies noboby could make them like Mom Beck
Alberta Pettis
Significant_other
August 10, 2020
I will miss you.... Fyl high my sweet Becky..... Love n hugs to the family
Mandy Burnett
Friend
August 10, 2020
Robin Williams
Grandchild
August 10, 2020
Mrs. Beck will forever be remembered. I teased her years ago while helping her up the stairs in the church. I would hold her purse, and man was it heavy. I said Mrs. Beck you could probably move a little faster if your purse wasnt so heavy. She would laugh with me.
Rest in His arms Mrs. Beck.
Condolences to the family.
Regina Nichols
Friend
August 10, 2020
Bertha Johnson-Lambert
August 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Tonna Hamilton
Friend
August 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always Aunt Ethel Mitchell.
Tyisha Jackson
Family
August 10, 2020
Rochelle, and family, my sincere condolences! What a beautiful woman I had the honor of knowing in my teen years. Praying for all of you
rhea jackson
Friend
August 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She was a very good woman . Prayers for all the family. She has her wings now I'm sure!
patty nunes
Friend
August 10, 2020
Prayers for her family and loved ones.
Joy Caldwell Oliver
August 10, 2020
She will be sorely,and was a great mother, grandmother and most of all role model to many people.
GARY BARNES
Family
August 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the family. The Joe/Jessie Daniels family.
August 10, 2020
Bless her soul. She was in the nursing home with my grandmother. Prayers
Julie Camerer
Acquaintance
August 10, 2020
With our Love and Respect , “ we honor you Gradma Beck because honor is due you” above and beyond. You have given us strength to face our tomorrows, you set the bar high and you paved the way before us, YOU DID RISE “ May we honor you with our lives, You will never be forgotten because we will always hold you in our hearts. Love and Blessed Condolence to Our Families, We Are One.
Rev. Frederick and Rosa Daniels
Grandchild
