ALGONQUIN — Lee Fredericks of Algonquin and formerly of Jacksonville passed away peacefully in the company of her loving family on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Her kindhearted, generous nature and smiling face will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be Friday, June 14, 2019, in Algonquin. Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services in Algonquin is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 12, 2019