Eugene Allen "Scott" Meyers Jr. (1938 - 2019)
MOUNT STERLING - Eugene Allen "Scott" Meyers, Jr., 81 of Mount Sterling, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Heritage Health, Therapy and Senior Care in Mount Sterling. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling with burial at Mount Sterling City Cemetery where military services will be conducted by the Mount Sterling American Legion Post #374. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 28, 2019
