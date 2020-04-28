Eunice Marie Angelo, 88, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday morning, April 25, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Feb. 14, 1932, in Morgan County, the daughter of Harvey D. and Zelma C. Surratt. She married Charles E. Angelo and he preceded her in death in 1982.

She is survived by one son, Larry Angelo (Susan Creek) of Jacksonville; one daughter, Cynthia (William) Berghaus of Chapin; four grandchildren, Larry (Sara) Angelo Jr. of Jacksonville, Mark (Alisha) Daly of El Dara, and Thomas (Amanda) Angelo and William Berghaus Jr., both of Chapin; 11 great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Abygale, Evan, Makenze, Jakob, Mavrik, Richard, Lillian, Elijah, Andrew and Jaxson; one brother, Robert (Janice) Surratt of Florida; two sisters, Mary Ferris of Jacksonville and Wanda (Don) Farris of Murrayville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren, Everett and Samantha; two brothers, Donald Surratt and Gary Surratt; and two sisters, Sharon Walden and Noda Surratt.

Mrs. Angelo was a self-employed antique dealer for many years. She was a member of Chapin Christian Church. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers and going to antique auctions.

Services will be private with burial at Chapin Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to PAWS. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.