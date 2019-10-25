Evelyn Katherine Suess

Evelyn Katherine Suess, 81, of Jacksonville, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born Dec. 24, 1937, in Winchester, the daughter of Bert and Bertha Smith Havens. She married Alvin Suess on May 24, 1986, and he survives.

She is also survived by two sons, Chuck Watson of Franklin and Jim (Lisa) Watson of Jacksonville; two daughters, Gale Ribley of St. Louis, Missouri, and Debra (Dave) Gregory of Fort Myers, Florida; two stepchildren, Annette Suess of Murrayville and Rob (Stacey) Suess; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Donna (Ted) McDonald, Linda (Gary) McCandless and Dean (Brenda) Havens. She was preceded in death by one brother, Lloyd Havens, and one infant sister, Joyce Havens.

Evelyn was a member of the Church of Our Saviour. She retired from the ASCS Office in 1994 after over 25 years of service. Evelyn assisted with Doorbell Dinners and volunteered to cook for funeral dinners. She was well-known for her cooking and baking, never allowing anyone to walk away hungry. She was famous for her chocolate cake with her grandkids. She was a "gypsy at heart" as her dad would refer to her, as she loved to travel. She loved music and enjoyed dancing and playing cards with family and friends. Most of all, Evelyn loved her family and will be smiling down on each of them.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville with burial at Calvary Cemetery. The family will meet friends following a 3:45 p.m. prayer service on Tuesday until 7 p.m. at Williamson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Routt Education Foundation. The Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.