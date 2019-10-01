Evelyn Louise Houston, 58, of Manchester died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
She was born April 16, 1961, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Robert Neil and Anna Louise Prokay Gregory. She married Paul S. Houston in Wichita, Kansas, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 2015.
She is survived by four daughters, Sue (Michael) Bailey of Wichita, Kansas, Melissa Moore of Rochester, Lisa (Harrison) Schuster of Genoa and Ellicia (deceased husband, R.J.) Gregory-Wheeler of Winchester; and 11 grandchildren, Allison, Gabriella, Wesley, Michael, Kayli, Liam, Christopher, Dillan, Natalie, Sophia and Eli. She also is survived by two brothers, Neil Robert Gregory of Youngstown, Ohio, and Billy Gregory of Eugene, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Evelyn was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was deeply loved by her family.
A private service will be held. Interment will be at Manchester Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the John L. Trotter MS Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 1, 2019