Evelyn Mabel Ann Armstrong Foster, 97, of Jacksonville and Springfield, died Saturday, July 13, 2019.



She was the daughter of Edward Ryal Armstrong Sr. and Emily Marie VanNattan Armstrong. She was born near Oakford in Menard County, on March 4, 1922. She married Louis Palmer Foster on June 18, 1950, in Chandlerville (Cass County). He preceded her in death. She had two children, Norman Louis Foster, MD of Salt Lake City, Utah (Carol Ann Marvel, MD) and Ralph Edward Foster of Springfield (Teresa Ann Gish); three grandchildren, Daniel Alexander Foster (Frances Bechek, MD), Sarah Elizabeth Foster (Jesse Fees) and Ashley Ann Foster (Jared McDaniel); and eight great-grandchildren, Solomon Roland Foster, Atticus Franklin Foster, Ayla Palmer Foster, Nolan Clifford Fees, Luther Elijah Fees, Knoxleigh Ann McDaniel, Korrigan Royene McDaniel and Kamden Ralph Larry McDaniel.



She attended Menard County schools, graduating from Tallulla High School in 1939. She then went to Illinois State Normal University, graduating with a teaching degree. She later received a Master's degree in Special Education from the



University of Illinois . She had a strong and life-long commitment to education and especially grammar. She taught in Illinois schools, first in a one-room schoolhouse, and eventually teaching English and remedial reading classes at Turner Junior High School in Jacksonville for many years until her retirement. After her retirement she volunteered in a number of teaching roles including the HOSTS program in Weslaco, Texas, where she and her husband spent many winters. Evelyn was active in the community. She was a 50-year volunteer at Passavant Area Hospital. She was a member of the American Association of University Women, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Governor Duncan Association. She regularly attended the Jacksonville Senior Center where she made many friends and was known for playing a fierce game of bridge. She was an ardent reader and player of word puzzles throughout her life. She was a member and past president of the Morgan County Garden Club. She also was a member of the Weslaco, Texas Garden Club. She won many awards for her flower arrangements. She was a Master Judge in the American Garden Clubs and judged many shows in Illinois and Texas. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women, where she served as a District officer. She was also a delegate from her church to their conference for many years.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at the Sulphur Springs Cemetery near Pisgah. The family will meet friends from 2-4 p.m. today at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Louis P. and Evelyn A. Foster Fund for Scholarly Pursuits at MacMurray College, 427 East College Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650, or to the Jacksonville Garden Club.

