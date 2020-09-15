Everett Warren Stevens, 83, who went by Warren, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Warren was born on April 10, 1937, in Gary, Indiana, and graduated in 1955 from Calumet High School in Gary. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy and married his wife of 63 years on Sept. 11, 1957. After serving, he drove for various trucking companies. There wasn't a route he didn't know or a mile marker he ever missed. Warren never met a stranger and made it his goal to make others smile. He enjoyed time spent at the local Shepps with his wife. No matter where he went, he was always the "neighborhood grandpa" to the children. Warren's favorite song was "What a Wonderful World," by Louis Armstrong, so it would go without saying that his love for family, friends and life will be greatly missed. Along with his wife, Warren was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Springfield and also attended Island Grove Church in New Berlin.

He will be especially missed by his surviving family, including his wife, Joyce of New Berlin; daughter, Sherri (Terry) McDannald of Franklin; three sons, Mike (Brenda) Stevens of Iowa, Jeff (Becky) Stevens of Girard and Bryan Stevens (companion, Trish) of Findlay; 18 grandchildren; and 14½ great-grandchildren (one is on the way). Warren also is survived by his sister, Doris Stevens; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Stevens; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family, the Tripp family. Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Clarice Stevens; his sister, Ruth (Bob) Dunkin; and a brother, David Stevens.

Though there will not be any public funeral services, the Stevens family will join together for a private celebration of life at a later date. Warren had a deep love for animals and, because of such passions, memorials are suggested to be made in his honor to Protective Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) in Jacksonville. Williamson Funeral Home is Jacksonville is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.