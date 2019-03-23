WINCHESTER — Evert Dean Hoots, 82, of Winchester passed away Thursday morning, March 21, 2019, in Jacksonville.
He was born March 11, 1937, in Bloomfield, the son of the late James E. and Rose Ella Evans Hoots. Also preceding him in death were his brothers, George, Paul, Cecil, Jimmy, Leonard and Jack; and his sisters, Kathleen and Louise.
Dean farmed with his father in the area for many years. He loved going to the races and riding motorcycles and ATVs. He was well know for telling stories.
Surviving are a sister, Dorothy Scott of Jacksonville; a brother, Carl Hoots of Winchester; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Bloomfield Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the or Bloomfield Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.
Coonrod Funeral Home
107 East Cross Street
Winchester, IL 62694
(217) 742-3219
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 23, 2019