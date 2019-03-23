Obituary Print Evert Dean Hoots (1937 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

WINCHESTER — Evert Dean Hoots, 82, of Winchester passed away Thursday morning, March 21, 2019, in Jacksonville.



He was born March 11, 1937, in Bloomfield, the son of the late James E. and Rose Ella Evans Hoots. Also preceding him in death were his brothers, George, Paul, Cecil, Jimmy, Leonard and Jack; and his sisters, Kathleen and Louise.



Dean farmed with his father in the area for many years. He loved going to the races and riding motorcycles and ATVs. He was well know for telling stories.



Surviving are a sister, Dorothy Scott of Jacksonville; a brother, Carl Hoots of Winchester; and many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Bloomfield Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the or Bloomfield Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at WINCHESTER — Evert Dean Hoots, 82, of Winchester passed away Thursday morning, March 21, 2019, in Jacksonville.He was born March 11, 1937, in Bloomfield, the son of the late James E. and Rose Ella Evans Hoots. Also preceding him in death were his brothers, George, Paul, Cecil, Jimmy, Leonard and Jack; and his sisters, Kathleen and Louise.Dean farmed with his father in the area for many years. He loved going to the races and riding motorcycles and ATVs. He was well know for telling stories.Surviving are a sister, Dorothy Scott of Jacksonville; a brother, Carl Hoots of Winchester; and many nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Bloomfield Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the or Bloomfield Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Coonrod Funeral Home

107 East Cross Street

Winchester , IL 62694

(217) 742-3219 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 23, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.