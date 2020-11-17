BEARDSTOWN — Fay Ann Winkelman, 86, of Beardstown died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

She was born May 30, 1934, in Cass County, the daughter of Robert and Anna Larson Mallicoat. She married Clarence Delmos Winkelman on Dec. 28, 1951, in Arenzville, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 2018.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen Winkelman of Beardstown and Sherry (husband, Michael) Rea of Edwardsville; four grandchildren, Candace Rea of Edwardsville, Natalie (husband, Toby) Warner of Alton, Nicholas Rea of Rockford and Christopher Rea of Oklahoma City; one brother, Jerry (wife, Rosemary) Mallicoat of Creve Coeur; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and three brothers, Ronald, Roger and Donald Mallicoat.

Mrs. Winkelman was a talented artist. She was an award-winning amateur photographer, a remarkable sketcher and created amazing Halloween costumes. She loved spending time in nature. Bird watching and walking in the woods or on the beach collecting seashells brought her great joy. Fay loved meeting friends for bingo and bowling league. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and served as assistant superintendent of Sunday school. She and her husband would winter along the Gulf of Mexico. Fay was her own family historian and wrote many volumes capturing the events of each year and short stories about everyday life. She made great cookies and, most of all, cherished her family.

Graveside services will be at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Arenzville North Cemetery, with the Rev. Andrew Dierks officiating. The family will meet with friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.

Because of the current health situation, face masks will be required and, to comply with social distancing guidelines, a limited number of people will be allowed in the church at one time.

Memorials have been suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left online at colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.