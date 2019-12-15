WOODSON - Fenton Edward "Ed" Stout, Jr., 58, of Woodson passed away Friday morning, Dec. 13, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
He was born Jan. 4, 1961, in Jacksonville, the son of Fenton Edward and Betty West Stout. He married Denise Cochran on May 14, 2016, in Woodson and she survives.
He is also survived by his mother, Betty Smith of White Hall; one son, Joshua Coultas of Jacksonville; one daughter, Danielle Coultas of Jacksonville; 10 grandchildren; two special nephews, Jim Howerton, Jr. and Wesley Howerton; two nieces, Heather Baker and Chrissy Dirden and one sister Connie Baker of Woodson. He was preceded in death by his father and his step-fathers, Jim Gibbs and Dan Smith.
Ed had worked at Mobil Chemical for 15 years and later worked for 25 years at Browning Heating & Air Conditioning, Doyle Plumbing & Heating and several other contractors in the area through the Plumber and Pipefitters Union Local 137. He was a member of the First Christian Church in South Jacksonville, Harmony Lodge #3 AF & AM, Ansar Shrine, American Legion Post 279 in Jacksonville, the American Legion Post 99 in Foley, Alabama and the Moose Lodge. He had been a member of the Morgan County Dive Team and the Woodson Volunteer Fire Department. He had served as the Mayor of Woodson and enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, fishing and NASCAR.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Sheppard Cemetery, south of Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the , Memorial Home Hospice or American Legion Post 279. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 15, 2019