WHITE HALL - Ferna Mae Snyder, 94, of White Hall, died early Friday morning, March 6, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.
Born in Walkerville on Jan. 20, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Mae (Garrison) Pruiett. She married Harold D. Snyder on April 14, 1942, in St. Charles, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on May 22, 2002.
Surviving are her daughters, Sandra (husband Don) Williams of Modesto, Dixie Campbell of White Hall and Alberta Snyder of Beardstown; 13 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren; her siblings, June, Cecil (Mary) Pruiett, Wayne (Angie) Pruiett, Sheila (Vern) Hall, George (Martha) Pruiett, Ava (Dan) Davidson, Stacy (Tim) Kunkel, Mabel Coluson, Olieta (Darrell) Davidson, Anette (Danny) McFarland and many other relatives.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband; and siblings, Wayne Pruiett, Estelene Pruiett, Adrian Pruiett, Dorothy Wilson, Avery, Lorietta, Donald, Howard and Ronald.
Ferna had worked at Nesco in Jacksonville for many years and at the White Hall Hospital Laundry Dept. for 17 years. She loved her family, her home, cooking, sewing, painting, gardening, and yard sales. She was a proud member of the Calvary Baptist Church for over 64 years. She will be missed.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Calvary Baptist Church in White Hall. Funeral services will begin immediately after the visitation at the church. Burial will follow at Walkerville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 8, 2020