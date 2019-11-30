BLUFFS — Ferne Placke, 92, of Bluffs died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at her home.
She was born Sept. 17, 1927, in Sandridge, near Winchester, the daughter of Arthur and Doris Six Blackburn. She married Francis "Rip" Placke on July 27, 1948, and he preceded her in death on June 26, 1986. She also was preceded in death by a sister, Mardell Coultas; a brother-in-law, Allen "Spud" Coultas; a brother, Dean Blackburn; a sister-in-law, Betty Blackburn; and a granddaughter, Dory Frances Hamman.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan (Byron) Hamman of Meredosia and Marilyn Placke of Bluffs; one granddaughter, Emily Hamman (Jeremy Young) of Merritt; one grandson, Cody Hamman of Paducah, Kentucky; two great-granddaughters, Callie Hamman and Abby Hale; and two great-grandsons, Gavin Hamman and Hunter Hamman.
Ferne and Rip owned and operated Placke's Drive-In in Bluffs from May 1955 to December 1994. Ferne spoke often of the many good times at the "Dairy Belle" and all the wonderful employees they had.
Ferne enjoyed working on scrapbooks, listening to gospel music and corresponding with two friends from her school days, Helen Loehr of Missouri and Beverly Garner of Florida.
She was a member of Bluffs Baptist Church.
A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Bluffs with interment at Winchester City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Bluffs-Meredosia Rescue Squad or Bluffs Baptist Church. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 30, 2019